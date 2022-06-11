Glasgow Tigers found themselves eight points down after four heats at Scunthorpe Scorpions as some of their riders struggled to make an impact, but the visitors kept plugging away and headed into Heat 15 with a chance of taking a point.

An engine failure for Ben Basso killed any chances of adding to their SGB Championship tally and Scorpions won 50-40 with Tigers’ team manager Cami Brown (picture courtesy of Glasgow Tigers) claiming they had too many last places.

Brown said there were two major disappointments. Connor Bailey didn’t have a good night and Broc Nicol struggled but he added: “Danyon Hume rode very well considering he had a heavy crash. Ben was very unlucky in Heat 15 when his bike let him down, before that he was brilliant.”

The result, he said, wasn’t for the lack of trying but Brown added: “We finished last too often and we were passed too many times on the last corner. We also have to credit the opposition, who rode very well.”

Craig Cook top scored with 15 points for the visitors with Basso next best on nine and Hume collecting seven points while Ryan Douglas was best for the home side with 15 points from six outings followed by 11 points from Jake Allen and ten from Simon Lambert.

Tigers slip to fourth in the SGB Championship table and entertain sixth-placed Scunthorpe at Ashfield on Sunday (tapes-up 3pm).

