The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) has restarted its volunteering programme and will hold information and recruitment sessions in June and July.

Run over two weekends in June and July, the sessions will provide opportunities to find out more about the many ways volunteers can make an impact every day for the zoo, local community, and the wildlife conservation charity’s worldwide efforts to save species from extinction.

Sessions will take place on 18 and 19 June and 9 and 10 July. For more information and to register, please visit bit.ly/RZSSVolunteer

