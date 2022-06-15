Several students from Edinburgh have won some of the awards in the Gray’s School of Art Degree Show.

Beth Davidson, who studied Fashion and Textiles at the Aberdeen college, won the Principal’s Award for Design. Beth, who is from Edinburgh, said: “It’s so rewarding and humbling to receive this award. It’s sometimes hard to have self confidence and it’s great to be recognised.”

Beth Davidson

Beth creates a project called ‘Outer Shell’ a textile collection that came about because of the anxieties caused by Covid. Her textile collection offers a safe and comforting ‘shell’ but also a contrasting layer of protection. Beth says she now wants to work with digital garments – fabrics that aren’t necessarily tangible but are made from pixels rather than textiles and which use computer technologies. This allows a person to brown an online selection of digital clothes before ordering something they like. This helps promote sustainability.

Sarah MacFarlane

Another Edinburgh student is Painting graduate Sarah McFarlane who has received a Highly Commended Award (RGU Art and Heritage Purchase Prize Award) for Fine Art.

Sarah said: “It is so surreal to have a real exhibition. For me it’s a big moment, to see everyone’s reaction to my work. It’s so exciting!”

Zoe Neill

Zoe Neill was Highly Commended in Design for Communication Design and Phoebe Anne Mackie was Highly Commended for Fine Art for Contemporary Art Practice.

Phoebe Anne Mackie

Dean of Gray’s School of Art, Libby Curtis said: “I’d like to say a massive congratulations to all our hard-working students who are graduating this year and to those who have won awards. It is a real celebration and coming together at a pivotal moment in our students’ careers.

“The standard of work at this year’s degree show is extremely high with prizes being awarded to many students. The past two years have been challenging for everyone and it is so exciting to be back together to showcase the talent we have at Gray’s. I am so proud of all our students who are exhibiting.

“This year we’re introducing the Principal’s Design & Fine Art Awards, sponsored by RGU Art & Heritage Collections which are a recognition from the University of the value of our students work, and a measure of the importance which the Principal holds for creative practice and culture.”

Visitors to the Degree Show can visit Gray’s state-of-the art, new multi-functional studio and exhibition facility; the Design Haus. The Fashion & Textiles and Three Dimensional Design honours project work is showing in this great new space. The new facility has received over two million pounds investment from the University, marking a major contribution to arts and culture in the North East.

Members of the public can visit Gray’s Degree Show until Saturday 18 June. A series of events are running during the Degree Show including an alumni networking event, an evening reception for those in the creative industry and a range of school workshops for secondary pupils.

An online directory will also be available when the show opens, highlighting work from each of the student’s exhibiting.

Find out what’s on:

GRAY’S SCHOOL OF ART DEGREE SHOW 2022

Principal Design & Fine Art winners (left to right): Sasha Millar (Communication Design), Phoebe Mackie, (Contemporary Art Practice), Emmajane Kingaby (Contemporary Art Practice), Hannah Cutt (Painting), Zoe Neill (Communication Design), Beth Davidson (Fashion & Textiles) and Linh Khanh Bui (Fashion & Textiles)



Like this: Like Loading...