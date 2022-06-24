A cottage in East Calder with a large garden with further development potential is being marketed in two lots by Baird Lumsden.

The property and adjacent site lie 12 miles from Edinburgh and five miles from Livingston.

Lot 1 comprises North Cottage, a family home with three bedrooms, two reception rooms and beautiful and expansive gardens extending to 0.61 acres. It is available at offers over £310,000.

Lot 2, with a guide price of £280,000 includes 1.39 acres of land with development potential subject to obtaining any planning consents.

East Calder in West Lothian is ideally situated for commuting to both Edinburgh and Glasgow and within easy reach of the A71 and M8 motorway network. There is a local train station at Kirknewton and Edinburgh Airport is a short distance away.

Jennifer Campbell of Baird Lumsden who is marketing the property, said: “North Cottage has been a much-loved family home for many years and the arrival on the open market of such a compact, well-presented and orderly smallholding within easy travelling distance of central Edinburgh is a rare event.

“The property has been significantly extended to provide generous accommodation which could easily be reconfigured to provide further bedrooms or a separate self-contained annexe, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

“Beyond the garden ground sits a land parcel which is understood to have previously served as a quarry site. The site may represent suitability for smallholding, equestrian or development subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

“Anyone interested in these properties, should contact the team at Baird Lumsden on 01786 833 800 or info@dmhbl.co.uk.”

