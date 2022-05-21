Potatoes and spirits join forces to create three unique recipes to mark the annual event

Potato brand Albert Bartlett has teamed up with Douglas Laing’s Islay Whisky brand, Big Peat, to create three exclusive recipes to mark World Whisky Day, celebrated each year on the third Saturday in May.

The UK’s leading fresh potato brand was keen to join forces with a likeminded brand and Big Peat appeared to be the perfect partner. Albert Bartlett’s ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef at Scotland’s only two Michelin Star establishment, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, has created the delicious potato-based dishes using Big Peat’s multi award-winning Islay Blended Malt Scotch Whisky.

The recipes:

Rooster Potatoes Duchess-style Infused with Whisky Cream, topped with Stornoway Black Pudding

Lamb Neck, Apache Potato, Pearl Barley and Whisky Stew

Maple and Whisky-glazed Butter Gold Potatoes with Smoked Bacon and Ginger

Albert Bartlett was keen to explore the unusual combination of potatoes and whisky.

Michael Jarvis, Head of Marketing at Albert Bartlett, said: “We wanted to partner with Big Peat to create some delicious recipes to mark World Whisky Day. Our ambassador chef Stevie has always been fantastic at showcasing the amazing things you can do with potatoes. As a brand we are always keen to explore unknown territory and thought whisky and potatoes could be an exciting new venture. Last year, we did beer which was an amazing success – whisky now it’s your turn!”

Scottish brand Big Peat, part of Douglas Laing’s Remarkable Regional Malts portfolio, is a marriage of Single Cask Single Malts distilled only on Islay and represents ‘Islay in a bottle’. Celebrated for “his” trademark smoky, sooty, ashy and sweet flavour profile, Big Peat is proudly offered at high alcohol strength and always without colouring or chill-filtration.

Rebecca Fennell, Big Peat Brand Manager, added: “It’s been great fun partnering with Albert Bartlett for World Whisky Day. The fusion of our popular small batch Islay Malt – known for its ashy but sweet flavour profile – and Albert Bartlett potatoes, creates an unbeatable dining experience. Big Peat has amassed a somewhat cult following throughout his tenure in the world of whisky and when Albert Bartlett approached us to join forces to create something unique, we thought why not. We’ve never tried merging our whisky with potatoes so we’re excited to give it a go!”

Ambassador chef Stevie McLaughlin has created step-by-step instructions that people can easily follow at home. Whether it’s a special meal, a side dish or main course, the dishes can be whipped up for any occasion.

Stevie McLaughlin, Head Chef at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and Albert Bartlett Ambassador Chef said: “I was really inspired when Albert Bartlett asked me to create these dishes for World Whisky Day. The wonderful thing about potatoes is that you really can do anything and combining with whisky is just another example of that. I wanted to create three dishes that were so different but equally delicious and I feel we have achieved that. Working with Big Peat whisky to create these recipes has been a welcome challenge and I can’t wait for everyone to try them.”

Big Peat tasting notes:

Nose: Opens fresh, salty and clean – developing to sweet malt dried over peat

Palate: Ashes, sweet tar, beaches and smoking chimneys

Finish: Long and lingering finish that replicates the palate with salty, tangy liquorice, smoke, bonfire ashes and a phenolic quality

Rooster Potatoes Duchess-style Infused with Whisky Cream, topped with

Stornoway Black Pudding

Makes 10-12 potatoes.

Ingredients:

3 Albert Bartlett Original Rooster potatoes

2 tablespoons of melted butter

2 egg yolks

100ml double cream

40ml Big Peat Whisky

2 slices of black pudding

Salt & pepper

Method:

Pre-heat oven to 210 degrees C and set the shelf to the middle of the oven. Bring the cream to the boil and allow to bubble gently for 1 minute. Add the whisky to the cream and allow to cool. Bake the potatoes in the oven until fully cooked then cut the potatoes in half and scoop out the flesh. Pass the potato flesh through a ricer into a clean mixing bowl. Gently stir the melted butter and egg yolks into the potato flesh, add the whisky cream and a little salt and pepper. Fit a medium sized star nozzle into a piping bag and add your whisky flavoured potatoes to the piping bag. Line a suitable size flat baking tray with a single sheet of baking parchment. Carefully pipe 10-12 even walnut whip shapes onto the baking parchment. With a clean thumb make a little dent in the top of each ‘walnut whip’ Break and crumble the black pudding with your fingers and fill each dent generously with the crumbled black pudding. Pop the tray into the oven and bake for 16-18 minutes. The potato edges should be golden and crispy and the insides hot and fluffy.

As well as being enjoyed on World Whisky Day, Stevie has included a serving tip so the dish can be enjoyed all year round.

TOP SERVING TIP: Perfect modern accompaniment to a classic Burns Supper or a nice addition to a News Year’s Day or Sunday steak pie!

