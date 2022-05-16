TOCA Social, the world’s first interactive football and dining experience, combining immersive football-based gaming with modern Americana-inspired cuisine has leased 30,000 square feet of space at St James Quarter.

The new brand opened its first venue at The O2 in London last year, with three bars, selfie booths, arcade machines and a Willy Wonka inspired dessert room, and has since announced expansion into Birmingham and Dallas, Texas.

The company was founded by Eddie Lewis, a two-time U.S. World Cup and former MLS and English Championship midfielder who developed the TOCA Touch Trainer, a ball machine that is the centre of all the experiences in the “restaurant”.

The new tenant will add 22 boxes and 2 bars in Edinburgh, while supplementing the other nine event spaces at St James Quarter that will host an array of fashion and music events.

Ed Corrigan at St James Quarter, commented: “TOCA Social has been something of a phenomenon since launching last year, their venues and the interactive experiences they offer have proved immensely popular and we expect them to be a key fixture for social activities both for local residents and visitors to Edinburgh.”

Alex Harman, President at TOCA Social, said: “We are delighted to launch our next TOCA Social venue in Edinburgh. St James’s Quarter is an amazing addition to the city centre and is the perfect home for our first venue in Scotland. TOCA Social gets everyone up and playing – whether competitively or just for fun, alongside world class food and drinks. It’s been a huge hit since we launched at London’s The O2, and we can’t wait to bring it to Edinburgh next year.”

Like this: Like Loading...