Harvey Nichols Forth Floor restaurant is doing its part to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June with a special dinner event on 2 June.

The menu has been specially devised to celebrate British produce from land and sea. There will be roast lamb served with smoked bacon croquette, British asparagus, mint and caper salsa, and a nod to Scotland with Cullen skink served with St Andrew’s cheddar and truffle chives.

An Eton mess with strawberries, vanilla cream, meringue and strawberry coulis will complete the meal. There is a vegetarian alternative and matched drinks are available on the evening.

The seven course tasting menu will recognise every decade of the Queen’s reign.

Book instore or online.

HARVEY NICHOLS PLATINUM JUBILEE DINNER

Thursday 2nd June 2022 Forth Floor Brasserie Harvey Nichols, Edinburgh

7 course tasting menu, £70 per person.

7 course tasting menu with matched drinks, £110 per person.

Book here.

Like this: Like Loading...