The biggest motoring event in Scotland will take place on 18-19 June at Thirlestane Castle when there will be live motorsport, memorabilia on display and a classic car show.

Chloe Grant, who began racing at the age of seven, tested the sprint track in her Graham Brutnon prepared F4 car which will race on the castle’s refurbished driveway. There will be more than 50 contemporary classic and vintage cars including Formula 1 cars using the track over the weekend.

Sir Jackie Stewart will also do a parade on the driveway in the car which led him to his first Formula 1 world championship in 1969, giving visitors the chance to watch him live and snap a picture of the Flying Scot, one of Scotland’s top sporting icons.

The event is being held in aid of Race Against Dementia, a global charity set up by Sir Jackie Stewart to raise vital funds for research into a cure for dementia, a disease which impacts 50 million people worldwide including his beloved wife, Helen.

Thirlestane Castle, Lauder, Scottish Borders. Chloe Grant – Laser Tools Racing From Perth in Scotland was at Thirlestane Castle ahead of the Jackie Stewart Classic, Festival of Motoring on the 18th and 19th June 2022. PHOTO Phil Wilkinson

Chloe Grant said: “The Sir Jackie Stewart Classic is a great opportunity to showcase Scottish motorsports and get up close and personal with some of the greatest cars ever made. I am really proud to be joining the sprint in such an amazing location and all for such a great cause.”

The front lawn of the Castle will host memorabilia from Sir Jackie Stewart OBE’s prestigious career including a stunning display of cars driven throughout his career including his Formula 1 cars.

Elsewhere, the Borders Vintage Automobile Club will celebrate its 50th anniversary by bringing more than 1,200 vintage and classic vehicles.

The event will showcase the best of Scotland’s culture, from local produce in the food and retail village, to arts and crafts, as well as activities for children of all ages including kart simulators, rides, games, a bouncy castle, bungee trampolines and more.

Tickets start at £20 for adults and £15 for concessions, with kids under 12 able to attend the event for free.

For more information and to buy tickets for the Sir Jackie Stewart Classic, visit: www.sirjackiestewartclassic.com/tickets

