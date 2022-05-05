Corporate finance specialist Dow Schofield Watts has opened a new office in Edinburgh as part of its plans to build its presence in Scotland.

The firm, which already has an office in Aberdeen, is also expanding its services to include fundraising for private equity firms and infrastructure investment.

The Edinburgh office will be led by Antony Watson, a former British Army colonel with almost 20 years’ experience in investment banking and global advisory roles. Antony worked in New York and London for firms including Bankers Trust and Singer & Friedlander, where he led the emerging markets department.

He went on to advise financial institutions, private equity, sovereign wealth funds and family offices on capital placement and fund structuring. During his career, he has helped to raise private equity funds with a value over £10 billion.

Dow Schofield Watts, which is known as a ‘challenger’ firm, operates a licensing model that enables professionals to run their own business under its brand. Its Scottish arm was launched in 2018 by Tom Faichnie and Melanie Clark.

Antony Watson said: “Edinburgh is one of the world’s key financial centres and home to a wealth of institutions and pension funds. Having worked in locations around the globe, it is great to be based closer to home and working alongside Tom and Melanie to build the Dow Schofield Watts brand in Scotland.

“The new office will bring additional expertise to support businesses and institutions in Edinburgh business and we look forward to working with them in the future.”

Tom Faichnie, who is senior partner of Dow Schofield Watts Scotland, adds: “The launch of the Edinburgh office is the first stage of our longer-term expansion plans in Scotland, which include adding more locations and broadening our range of advisory services.

“We are particularly pleased to welcome Antony on board. We believe there are huge opportunities in Scotland at the current time. Antony’s experience and his global network of contacts will allow our clients to tap into new sources of finance to fund business growth, the creation of new infrastructure and the development of new industries.”

Dow Schofield Watts now has over 80 professionals in locations including Manchester, Leeds, London and Reading and ranks as one of the UK’s top 20 most active corporate finance advisers. The Scottish expansion follows the success of DSW Capital – the company behind the Dow Schofield Watts brand – in completing an IPO in December in which it raised £5m to support further growth.

Tom Faichnie, Melanie Clark and Antony Watson on Calton Hill, Edinburgh.Neil Hanna Photography www.neilhannaphotography.co.uk 07702 246823

Like this: Like Loading...