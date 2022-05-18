Barry Makin has been appointed as General Manager for the four-star, 60-bedroom Hotel Indigo Edinburgh on York Place.

He began his career in 2003 at St Andrews Bay Golf Resort and Spa and joins Hotel Indigo from The Scotsman Hotel, where he was General Manager for four years.

Barry has previously held senior positions at Principal Edinburgh George Street, The Roxburghe Hotel Edinburgh and the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow.

He has been responsible for a vast number of operations, including refurbishment programmes, openings of new event spaces and the management of HR, as well as the successful running of food and beverage operations.

This new appointment at Hotel Indigo Edinburgh York Place in the heart of Edinburgh means he will be overseeing 35 staff and 60- bedrooms. Barry will also continue to develop the hotel’s partnerships with local businesses, including the RSZZ Edinburgh Zoo Ultimate Giraffe Experience. The hotel opened two themed rooms, helping raise funds for giraffe conservation.

Barry said: “I am so thrilled to be continuing my experience as General Manager for such a great hotel and to work alongside the wonderful team to guarantee every guest gets the greatest possible experience. This appointment offers many opportunities for me to collaborate with local businesses, reconnect with my many contacts and be part of the Splendid Hospitality family.”

Stuart Bailey, CEO of Splendid Hospitality, said: “Barry brings with him a depth of industry knowledge and understanding, and we are confident that he will be a fantastic addition to the hotel and Splendid family. We look forward to working with him to bring some exceptional customer experiences to our guests in Edinburgh.”

