Former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentanu opened the 50th Book Sale for Christian Aid.

Dr John Sentamu, Chair of Christian Aid’s board of trustees, opened the 50th Christian Aid book sale to the public at precisely 10am on Saturday at Edinburgh’s St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church on George Street.

Scotland’s biggest charity book sale opened its doors for the 50th time. In the last decade alone, the book sale has raised over a million pounds for international development charity Christian Aid.

Dr Sentamu is former Archbishop of York and a high-profile figure, and delighted book fans by opening the event. He is pictured with head of Christian Aid Scotland, Sally Foster-Fulton, at the moment of opening.

The book sale will open again on Monday.

Monday 16 May-Friday 20 May (10am-3.30pm, late opening until 7pm on 19 May).

Former Archbishop of York Dr John Sentanu Opens 50th Book Sale for Christian Aid, Edinburgh, Sat 14/05/2022: Dr John Sentamu, Chair of Christian Aid’s board of trustees, opens the 50th Christian Aid book sale to the public at precisely 10am today (Sat 14 May 2022) at Edinburgh’s St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church on George Street. PHOTOS Colin Hattersley Photography

Like this: Like Loading...