Scotland’s iconic Circus Cabaret Night is back, freshening the blood flow of Scottish Circus Arts. Created by Edinburgh-based company Delighters to demonstrate the true skill of Scotland’s Circus scene today, their seventh event in the Cirqulation series is coming to Assembly Roxy on Sunday 24 April.

‘Cirqulation: Future’ will celebrate our time ahead of us, life, growth, survival and perseverance in the time of wars, pandemic and climate change.

The line-up, curated by founder Jusztina Hermann, seeks to represent a new wave of circus acts emerging alongside international touring talents that rarely take to Scotland’s stages for a night of immersive family-friendly entertainment.

The event showcases various disciplines, from ground-based acts to breath-taking aerial performances.

An unforgettable evening of personal stories and theatrical entertainment, Cirqulation brings the best of professional contemporary circus together under one roof and gives audiences a chance to see leading circus artists outside of August’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Performers – Robert Gallagher-Lyall (juggler), Alix Bailie and Eric Munday (Acrobatics – PhDistraction) and Jusztina Hermann (crystal ball)

