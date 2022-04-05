A new app launched in Edinburgh allows you to make money from playing games while you are on the move.

The new app is available on any phone and pays users money for every quarter of an hour spent playing games as they move around the city and country. Skedadle has £750,000 of backing from investors including abrdn founder, Martin Gilbert, and it features advertising and special offers from Edinburgh companies such as Six by Nico.

Skedadle Founder Nick Macandrew believes that the app will spread worldwide. He said: “I wanted to create a company that would have an impact on people’s lives, and there are few things that take up more of our time than travel. It’s a necessary evil, and something that is boring for a lot of people. What we are doing is giving them the opportunity to earn real cash to spend in whatever way they want.

“Why shouldn’t they get paid for the dead time spent travelling, whether they are going to and from university, work, or even a trip to the shops? Time is a precious commodity, and people deserve to be rewarded for giving that, and their hard-earned money, to travel companies.

“We are disrupting the travel market and making travel time pay. As well as rewarding travellers, we are also encouraging people to use more sustainable forms of transport. And with a tangible reward for doing so, I believe we will see people changing their travel habits for the better.”

Despite only just going live in the capital, Nick is already aiming to take the app, which is available via Google Play and Skedadle’s online channels, around the world.

Nick said: “I believe in the value this app will create and over time it will become normal that when people travel, they earn money for doing so, regardless of where they live. There is no reason why it cannot be rolled out in cities from Edinburgh to New York. We want to go global fast, and we are certain this is something that will appeal to people who resent the amount of time they spend travelling.

“Transport networks around the world are better connected than ever, and with people already scrolling while they travel, we are encouraging travellers to move away from mundane social networks and earn money in return for doing so.”

Users of all ages and gaming ability can make up to £60 per month by playing a range of games and taking advantage of special offers and coupons from Skedadle’s national and international partner organisations, with long-term plans including giving people the ability to spend money made with advertisers directly via the app.

Nick added: “This is an incredibly exciting time for us and the tech industry in Scotland. To have some huge companies working with us is validation that we have a good product, and one we believe will help maintain Scotland’s image as a place of innovation.”

