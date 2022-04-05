Pupils at St George’s School, Stewart’s Melville College, The Edinburgh Academy and The Mary Erskine School joint in careers events to learn about careers in medical science.

The independent medical research charity, Medical Research Scotland, helped the young people to connect with leading scientists and academics in an effort to inspire them about their future careers.

There is a gap in those studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics the so-called STEM subjects. The S4, S5 and S6 pupils attended a month of live-streamed interactive lessons with the experts. This was provided free to the schools and the bitesize lessons are also available on demand here. Pupils learned about research into viruses, the brain, sleep and parasites with research scientists from the Universities of Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, St Andrews and Strathclyde.

Professor Heather Wallace, Chair of Medical Research Scotland, said: “Scotland has a proud tradition of developing world class research scientists making pioneering discoveries and improving global health.

“Through the Medical Research Scotland Academy, we aimed to inspire and connect the next generation of Edinburgh scientists with Scotland’s leading medical professionals and academics. Bringing together schools from across the country, we’ve seen first-hand the huge interest in medical science amongst school leavers.”

Tiana Kolliatsas (16) Hannah Taylor(17) Hussein Al-Baidhani (16 and Ann MacGregor (16)

