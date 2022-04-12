Stockbridge-based charity, Lifecare, are running an art competition for children 12 and under, asking them to imagine themselves at 80.

Entry is free, and the idea behind the art is to support the re-opening of the charity’s community café which is a very easy way of helping the charity and their work with older people and people living with dementia.

All runners up will have their artwork displayed, the winner will receive a prize and will be involved in the charity’s re-opening celebrations.

The art must answer the suggestion “Imagine yourself when you are 80 years old”, it must be A3 in size and any medium may be used.

The charity has been supporting and empowering people to live life to the full for 80 years. LifeCare’s services support people at home, at our community centre and at our clubs. There is plenty happening at the LifeCare centre, with daily classes and activities, rooms to hire, meals on wheels, and we have two day centres.

If you have any questions then contact Jemima Hankins jemimahankins@lifecare-edinburgh.org.uk

