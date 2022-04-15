Hame Fundraising Flash brooches are available online and the proceeds will support the work of Sunflower Scotland.

These beautiful brooches have been made by Dunbar-based LoullyMakes Handmade in Scotland as a small token of solidarity – a meaningful, wearable emblem of support. These are now available to buy and will also support Sunflower Scotland get vital supplies through.

Hame Brooch. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Handmade using Lochcarron of Scotland’s newly designed “Hame” tartan, in combination with ribbons of Sky Blue and Grain Yellow, the brooch is embellished with a golden Sunflower Charm, and the colours and national flower of Ukraine on a gold coloured brass kiltpin base.

100% of ALL income generated by the sale of these Flash Pin Brooches will be donated directly to Sunflower Scotland.

Buy the brooches here and at Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers here.

Hame Brooch. Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

