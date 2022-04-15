As postal votes begin to hit letterboxes today with just three weeks to go until Scotland goes to the polls in 32 council areas, Drum Brae/Gyle candidate Mark Brown has received backing from fellow ward Cllr Claire Bridgman in his bid to be reelected on 5 May.

Cllr Bridgman is a former SNP Councillor who now sits as an Independent. She will be stepping down at the election, but has thrown her support behind her Conservative ward colleague.

Mark Brown

The independent councillor said: “Whilst Mark and I may differ on certain political issues, what can’t be denied is that Mark is a hard working councillor, who over the past five years has worked tirelessly for the residents of Drumbrae/Gyle, and supported our local schools and numerous groups across the communities within the ward.

“If you are looking for a councillor who will stand up our for our community, be tenacious and hold the Council to account, give one of your preference votes to Mark on May 5th – even if you are someone who doesn’t typically vote ‘Blue’.”

Mark Brown who was first elected in 2017, said: “I would like to thank Claire for her backing of my campaign to seek re-election. I appreciate her generous comments, and it has been a privilege to work with her on a number of issues across the last five years.

“While I have made some progress on safe school routes, opposing the low traffic neighbourhood proposals and tackling fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour in Drum Brae/Gyle, there is still much to be done, and I seek re-election to continue addressing local issues and serve the community.”

The candidates in Drum Brae/Gyle are:

Mark Brown Conservative Nkechi Okoro Labour Ed Thornley Liberal Democrat Robert Aldridge Liberal Democrat Eileen Johnston Scottish Family Party Anne Scott Scottish Greens Gary Smith Scottish Libertarian Party Euan Hyslop SNP

