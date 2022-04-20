The St Andrew’s Children’s Society is holding an online Find out about fostering 1-2-1 event as part of Foster Care Fortnight™, which is an annual campaign run by The Fostering Network to raise awareness about fostering.

The event will be slightly different from previous fostering information events the organisation has held, as this time participants will be able to choose a 30-minute online slot at a time that suits them to talk to the society about fostering.

It’s important to find out if fostering is right for you and that’s why the adoption body want to give you the opportunity to ask as many questions as you would like to help you make your decision.

A spokesperson said: “We will be joined as well by one of our foster carers who will share their experiences of fostering with you and answer any questions you might have. We would also be very happy to talk you through the fostering process, if that would be helpful for you at this stage of your fostering journey. Your privacy will be respected at all times.

“We have an urgent need for permanent foster carers and would ask anyone who thinks they could foster a vulnerable child on a permanent basis to please book a slot.”

How to book your 30-minute online 1-2-1

1. Please click on this link which will take you to the calendar where you can book your Find out about fostering 1-2-1 slot.

2. Click on 17 May from the calendar and then select the slot that suits you and click Confirm.

3. Fill in your details and click Schedule Event.

4. If there isn’t a time that suits you, please call 0131 454 370 or email info@standrews-childrens.org.uk and someone will get back to you.

You can reschedule or cancel your 1-2-1 at any time by clicking on the links at the bottom of the email you will receive once you book. Alternatively, you can contact St Andrew’s and they can change your booking for you.

If you would like to speak to someone before the event please call 0131 454 370 or email info@standrews-childrens.org.uk

