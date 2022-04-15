Your Thurrock have reported that a 19-year-old Edinburgh woman is among the dozen people who were charged after protests at the Navigator depot in Thurrock, bringing the total number of people charged to 23.

The Essex news website lists Cat Scothorne, 19, of Alfred Place in Edinburgh as one of the members of Just Stop Oil, a group connected with Extinction Rebellion, who were charged with aggravated trespass.

She is named along with Rik Jansen, 26, of The Avenue, London, Louis Hawkins, 22, of Dewe Road, Brighton, Orla Coghlan, 27, of The Avenue, London, Catherine Maclean, 64, of Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, Abigail Percy-Ratcliff, 22, Thornwood Avenue, Glasgow, David Woon, 29, Thornhill Road, Hannah Torrance Bright, 20, St Vincent Street, Glasgow, Eilidh McFadden, 20, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow, Orla Murphy, 20, Sauchiehall Street, Glasgow and Patrick Hart, 36, Lodway Road, Bristol all charged with the same offence.

The total number of arrests to date is now 454.

Essex Police Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said: “It is anticipated the road network will be busy today and in the coming days, as people travel and spend time with family and friends during the Bank Holiday weekend.

“Our dedicated officers will continue to work across the weekend to keep Essex moving, keep people safe and minimise disruption to the public.

“We also continue to work closely with our colleagues at the Crown Prosecution Service to secure charges where possible.

“As demonstrated this week, if you come to Essex and engage in disruptive and dangerous protest, we will arrest you.”

