Heather Pugh

Scottish Labour

Portobello/Criagmillar Ward

I am an “escaped” civil servant and served almost 30 years in various departments including The Scottish Government both before and after devolution. I also was heavily involved with two civil service unions: CPSA and PCS. Before joining the civil service I worked for British Rail in the Waverley Station as a typist.



I am campaigning to eradicate child poverty by 2030 as set out in the Edinburgh Labour manifesto, but that has been the Labour target since Edinburgh Labour set up the Poverty Commission working with the Poverty Alliance and the citizen led group of End Poverty Edinburgh of which I am a member having also worked with the Poverty Commission.



As a disabled candidate, I am also dismayed at how few fully accessible houses are available in Edinburgh and how long the waiting list is. Disabled people are at least 20% of the Scottish population and a large proportion of those require accessible housing.

Am also campaigning to make as much of Edinburgh accessible as possible, not just for the tourists but for people who live here all year round and that includes new, properly fitted out public toilets and changing places.

Something you may not know about me?

I am a huge NFL fan and love my Green Bay Packers.

Heather Pugh council candidate Launch of 2022 Edinburgh Labour Manifesto at Coffee Saints with Cllr Cammy Day and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar MSP PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

