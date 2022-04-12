Former Edinburgh Central MSP and leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Baroness Ruth Davidson,will urge pro-UK voters to unite to stop SNP-Labour coalitions in Scotland during a visit to Edinburgh today.

After spending time speaking to voters and delivering leaflets with activists, Ruth Davidson will join Douglas Ross on the campaign trail at a party campaign event.

Ruth Davidson said that voting Scottish Conservative was the only way to be sure of preventing councils that would “dance to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune”.

In six councils across Scotland, Labour are currently in coalition with the SNP, and there is potential for that number to grow if the Labour vote continues to fall backwards as it did last year in the Scottish parliamentary elections.

The Conservatives say that there are more than 25 candidates standing for Labour in May’s election who are pro-independence or who back another independence referendum.

SNP Glasgow leader Susan Aitken has also said she would consider a coalition with Labour after May’s vote.

According to the Scottish Conservatives, Anas Sarwar has said future coalitions will be up to Labour’s NEC to decide. The NEC previously approved Labour coalitions with the SNP.

When The Edinburgh Reporter met Anas Sarwar a couple of weeks ago we asked whether he approved formal coalitions at council level. He replied: “What we have right now is the SNP saying no coalition with the Tories, telling Labour to rule out a coalition with the Tories, the Tories saying there will be no coalition with the SNP.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to change the way we do local democracy. Let’s have decision making based on the merits of those decisions – what’s right for local communities and what’s right for cities like Edinburgh. So in that context let’s elect Labour councillors – and I hope a Labour council here in Edinburgh – that works with other political parties on individual decisions so that we get the right programme for people here in Edinburgh not based on political stitch-ups but based on what’s right for local communities.

“If you want a council that works for you and your family and your local community then vote for a Labour council.”

Ruth Davidson said: “In council areas across Scotland, just a few hundred more votes for Scottish Conservative candidates could make all the difference towards beating the SNP.

“The stakes are high. If Nicola Sturgeon’s candidates get in, they’ll push the agenda of the SNP Government. They won’t stand up to council funding cuts. They’ll nod through workplace parking taxes.

“The sad truth is, Labour candidates will help them. That’s what they’ve done in Edinburgh and in each of the six councils across Scotland where Labour work hand-in-hand with the SNP.

“There’s only one way to be sure of stopping the threat of SNP-Labour coalitions dancing to Nicola Sturgeon’s tune, and that’s to vote Scottish Conservative.

“If pro-UK voters come together just like last year, the Scottish Conservatives can stop SNP-Labour coalitions and get all of the focus onto your local priorities.”

We will be keeping a close eye on any of the Conservative posters at the launch today. This one was quickly removed at a recent campaigning event in Princes Street Gardens.

