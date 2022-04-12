The Big Issue Invest Power Up programme will deliver £500,000 of funding for a variety of social ventures, including Wee Seeds growing in Edinburgh.

Christina Cran, Founder and CEO of Wee Seeds, said: “Wee Seeds was born pre-pandemic, from my need to help my own son after he showed signs of anxiety following my life-changing diagnosis of Type 1 Diabetes.

“But it is even more relevant today, given the impact of Covid on our children’s mental health. We have a tremendous opportunity to bring mindfulness to the early years and shift the mental health agenda for decades to come.

“The loan from Big Issue Invest will enable us to work towards that shift, power up our business ambitions, help future generations deal with the impact of Covid, and plant the seeds of positive mental health in our young people.”

The funding scheme with monies contributed by abrade, University of Edinburgh, Experian, Places for People and The Scottish Government along with legal support from Brodies LLP, enables organisations to build on the good work they currently do within their communities – whether it is buying equipment, hiring new talent, or progressing with business development plans. Successful applicants receive mentoring and business development support to social ventures for the two-year period.

Danyal Sattar, CEO of Big Issue Invest, said: “It is challenging for social ventures to secure early-stage funding. We are, therefore, so pleased to work with our brilliant partners in Scotland, to support these organisations with the business development expertise alongside the investment, to get through this crucial early stage. The work these social ventures do in their communities is makes a real difference and it has been an honour to help them take this further.”

