Bittersweet, a new concept bar in Leith bar founded by 2 Italian brothers Fabrizio & Simone Cioffi, welcomed Edinburgh locals and visitors for breakfast, lunch and dinner when it opened on Sunday April 10th .

Fabrizio Cioffi is the director of local artisanal distillery Old Poison Distillery and with his younger chef brother Simone is set to open a new concept cocktail bar and restaurant at 24 Henderson Street in Leith.

The idea behind Bittersweet is to bring the culture of ‘aperitif’ to Scotland’s capital offering delicious food and drink inspired from Italy all day long.

Fabrizio is renowned across the city for his unique cocktails and will bring his expertise to Bittersweet creating a rolling menu of original and themed cocktails all created in house. The very first cocktail menu will be called wanderlust #1.

Fabrizio and Simone Cioffi comment on the opening of their new venture: “After 2 years of pandemic we would love to offer our customers the occasion to escape from reality and to imagine themselves in a beautiful corner of Italy. We can’t wait to open our doors to diners and drinkers to enter a place to relax, socialise, eat and drink. We are using seasonal and local ingredients for our food and the best spirits in our cocktails from our own distillery.”.

Bittersweet opened this Sunday 10th April at 24 Henderson Street, Leith.

Opening hours are:

Monday-Thursday 8am-11pm

Friday-Saturday 8am-1am

