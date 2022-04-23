Glasgow Tigers saw off a bold Berwick Bandits side for their second win in the SGB Championship thanks to a 56-34 victory after overcoming an early setback.

However, Tigers were made to work hard by a Bandits side led by former Grand Prix star Chris Harris, a former Glasgow rider who scored 12 points.



Craig Cook top scored with 14 points for the home side and Danyon Hume said: “We worked as a team and got the job done. It was a tough battle. We were chucking bikes at each other and it gave the fans something to watch. Everyone came off safe and we got the result we wanted.



The win puts the Tigers on to six ahead of a tough away trip to Leicester Lions and Hume, who is based in southern England, said: “It was a home track for me for a little while. I like to go there.”

PICTURE: Tigers celebrate by Taylor Lanning

