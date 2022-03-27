Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland says motorists using the Dreghorn slip road onto the westbound A720 Edinburgh City Bypass will benefit from safer and smoother journeys, as they plan to renew 128 metres of road surface on the night of Thursday 31 March 2022.

For the safety of workers and road users, the A720 westbound on-slip at Dreghorn will be closed during these works from 8.30pm until 6.00am.

A diversion route for westbound traffic will be signposted from Dreghorn via the A720 eastbound, before exiting at the Lothianburn junction and then re-joining the A720 westbound. The diversion will an estimated three minutes and 2.5 miles to affected journeys.

Consultation has been carried out with the emergency services and other relevant stakeholders to share information about the project in advance. Access for emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing improvements will significantly improve safety and ride quality for motorists using this slip road onto the A720.

“We thank motorists in advance for their patience during the works and encourage them to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up-to-date travel information.”

Real time journey information is available from Traffic Scotland on www.trafficscotland.org, twitter at @trafficscotland or the mobile site my.trafficscotland.org

