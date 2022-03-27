Gavin Sommerville reflected on Western’s come-from-behind, 3-2 men’s Premiership success at Edinburgh University and admitted: “They really pushed us.”

Jonny Christie claimed the game-winner three minutes from time for the long-time men’s Premiership leaders.

The victory extended their unbeaten run to 17 games but the pace-setting Auchenhowie combine were 2-1 down with the clock ticking away.

Fraser Moran netted with eight minutes remaining before Christie supplied the killer goal on an option slip from a penalty corner.

The students piled pressure on the leaders with four corners in the final minutes but Western held out much to the disappointment of the students’ player/coach Hamish Imrie.

He said: “We were brilliant, playing some great hockey, but we missed chances.”

Andrew McAllister opened the scoring from a penalty corner for Western before Keir Robb and Edinburgh skipper Robbie Croll from a corner fired the home side 2-1 ahead.

Sommerville, Western’s experienced goalkeeper, said the students are a really good side and added: “It was a hard, intense game.”

Free-scoring Fraser Heigh (pictured by Nigel Duncan) claimed a treble as second-placed Grange kept up their challenge for the title with a 6-0 result at Peffermill over Watsonians and they remain five points behind with five games left with Edinburgh University third on 28 points.

Rory McCann netted a double and Jacob Tweedie a single in the comfortable win.

Men’s Premiership: Edinburgh University 2, Western 3; Watsonians 0, Grange 6; Kelburne 2, Uddingston 0; Hillhead 0, Inverleith 3; Dundee Wanderers 2, Grove Menzieshill 2

