Glasgow Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, skidded to their third straight defeat when they were whipped 7-1 at home to Premier Sports Elite League title-chasing Belfast Giants, a defeat coach Malcolm Cameron (pictured) said was “embarrassing”.

The newly-crowned Challenge Cup holders, sponsored by Stena Line, were 3-0 ahead at the first break and won the middle session 1-0 before freezing out the misfiring home side 3-1 in the final 20 minutes.

J J Piccinich claimed the first two goals then Lewis Hook added a third. Scott Conway increased the scoreline to 4-0 before Clan star Mathieu Roy replied in the 46th minute.

Clan’s joy was short-lived as Belfast claimed two goals in less than a minute, Piccinich netting for a third time and Ciaran Long increasing the agony for the Purple Army 31 seconds later and Slater Doggett really turned the screw with a seventh for rampant Giants who outshot the home side 38-22.

