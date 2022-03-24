With funding support from Creative Scotland’s Youth Arts Fund, The BIG Project youth & children’s charity has delivered regular music and drama sessions to all pupils from Primary 1 – Primary 7 in Broomhouse Primary School since May 2021, encouraging creativity in the children and young people living in or near Broomhouse.

On Tuesday 29 March, a special celebration will take place as the in-school workshops come to an end and The BIG Project moves back to its usual “out of school” programme of provision, including holiday programme activities and regular weekly clubs for children and young people.

Managing Director of The BIG Project, Sascha Macleod, said: “Our dedicated staff and volunteer team have risen to the challenges of the pandemic by moving our services firstly online, then outdoors, and finally, face to face indoors. With support from the Youth Arts Fund, we are delighted that our youth workers have been able to work alongside music and drama specialists to support the creative development of pupils in Broomhouse Primary school.

“In addition to building skills in music and drama they have gained valuable cross curricular and life skills, ultimately enhancing their mental health. As this project draws to an end, we are very pleased to have worked in close partnership with the staff of Broomhouse Primary School, and hope that this will be the bridge to these children participating in our wider programme of community-based youth work.”

Morag Macdonald, YMI Manager at Creative Scotland said: “Despite the ongoing challenges The Big Project have created exciting opportunities for children and young people in Edinburgh to develop their creativity skills while nurturing health and wellbeing, which is so essential at this time. We would like to thank the Scottish Government for their support, which has supported children and young people across the country to engage in high quality youth arts activity during the pandemic.”

