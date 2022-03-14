Social Bite has the perfect gift to show your mum you really care this Mother’s Day with its bespoke chocolate brownie selection.

The ‘Mother’s Day Box’ comes as either one large brownie or four individual ones, carefully handmade in Social Bite’s central kitchen, before being delivered straight to your door.

Each box is individually packaged with a bespoke greetings card and is topped with Mother’s Day-inspired decorations.

These boxes are priced at £12.99 for the four individual brownies, or £17.99 if you feel your mum would prefer one large brownie ‘slab’.

The Mother’s Day brownies are locally and ethically produced. Not only will you make her day with our tasty brownies, but you’ll also be helping people on their journey out of homelessness.

To order your Mother’s Day Box click here shop.social-bite.co.uk/product/mothers-day-box/

Like this: Like Loading...