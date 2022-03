A Dior Beauty Afternoon Tea event will be held on 30 March at Harvey Nichols combining beauty and cakes in the top floor restaurant.

Dior UK Pro Makeup Artist, Martin Aitken, will host the event and present their latest products from the brand’s skincare, makeup and fragrance ranges.

Tickets are £45 per person, with £20 fully redeemable against purchases of Dior Beauty products on the day of the event.

Tickets can be purchased both instore and on Eventbrite.

