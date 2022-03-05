Glasgow Clan forward Jordan Buesa spent two enjoyable years at Fife Flyers before returning to Clan, but there will be no sentiment on Saturday (19.00) when the teams clash head-on in a key Premier Sports Elite League fixture.



It’s only the third time the pair have met for 20 months due to COVID-19 with fifth-placed Clan, sponsored by Aspray Glasgow West, winning both, including a 5-4 overtime win at Kirkcaldy last weekend.



The 21-year-old said: “Our aim is to get as many points as we can. That would get us into the best possible place for the play-offs and ensure a good seeding.”



He urged the Purple Army to play their part against Fife, sponsored by UNISON Fife Health Branch, a major rival.



The Ayrshire-born player said they were key in last Sunday’s home win over title-chasing Cardiff Devils and he added: “It was so loud. I can’t wait for Saturday.”



There is renewed belief in Flyers’ ranks that the club can squeeze into the top eight which guarantees a play-off slot.



The bottom club’s shock midweek win over long-time, league pace-setters, Sheffield Steelers, halted a run of five defeats and the victory was Flyers first this season against the Yorkshire side in seven games.



Flyers also outshot their opponents for the fourth straight game and the last time that happened was in November 2018.



Meanwhile, eighth-placed Kitmart-backed Dundee Stars aims to claim a Scottish double over Sheffield when they travel to the House of Steel on Saturday (19.00).



The sides have met on four occasions so far this term with the results close and the Tayside team winning once, a 3-2 victory at the Dundee Ice Arena.

PICTURE: Fife v Dundee earlier this season, courtesy of Fife Flyers

Like this: Like Loading...