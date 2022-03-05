Improvements have been demanded by a prospective local councillor after concerns raised by local residents.



Ross Muller has contacted the City of Edinburgh Council about the state of pavements and speeding motorists in Balerno.



The issues have come to light during his canvasing and the Green Party candidate for Pentland Hills said: “The status quo needs to change.”



He said that over the past 18 months he has been out and about in Balerno, listening to concerns from residents about what matters to them.



Protecting the Green Belt is one to preserve what he calls “Balerno’s village feel” and so are cracked pavements and speeding cars.



He added: “For some time, residents here in Balerno have raised the issue of cracked pavements and vehicles travelling too fast along Cockburn Crescent and Mansfield Road.



“I have raised the state of Cockburn Crescent and Mansfield Road with Edinburgh Council.”

PICTURE: Cockburn Crescent where speeding and cracked pavements are concerns for locals, picture courtesy of Nigel Duncan

