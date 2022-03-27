Jonas Emmerdahl fired the game-winner in sudden death overtime as bottom club Fife Flyers shocked mid-table Glasgow Clan at Kirkcaldy in the Premier Sports Elite League.



The first period was blanked but Clan edged ahead after 29 minutes when Mathieu Roy, the club’s assistant coach, netted after being set-up by Mitch Jones and Colton Yellow Horn.

Back came Fife and Brandon Magee levelled six minutes later with Emmerdahl and Craig Peacock involved in the build-up and 58 seconds into the final session Fife went ahead 2-1 on the power play after Roy had been called for delaying the game.

The goal was scored by Fife skipper Matthew Carter (pictured) with Greg Chase and Michael McNicholas assisting.

Clan battled back and equalised with less than two minutes left when Roy was set-up by Guillaume Gauthier and Jones but it was Chase who fed 30-year-old Swedish-born defenceman Emmerdahl 2min 58sec into the extra period to claim the welcome win and leave Clan with only one point from two weekend games.

Elsewhere, Finnish hot-shot Janne Kivilahti netted four goals as Coventry Blaze thrashed Dundee Stars 7-2 in the Midlands. The home side were 5-1 ahead after 26 minutes before Dillon Lawrence netted for the visitors just over a minute later.

Kalvis Ozols scored a second for Stars after 38 minutes but Coventry closed the door on a comeback with two goals in the final session.

The result was revenge for Blaze who lost 4-1 on Tayside on Friday and a poser for Stars who have lost 14 goals in two games in 24 hours after being whipped 7-3 at Guildford on Saturday.

