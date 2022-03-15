Glasgow skidded to an 8-2 defeat at Guildford when Clan and Flames last collided, but Matt Haywood believes that was a wake-up call to the Scots.

The sides square-up again on Tuesday (19.30) in Glasgow as Clan kick-start a four games in six nights schedule.

Doncaster-born Haywood (pictured) admitted: “It’s probably the biggest week for us so far.”

And the 31-year-old said: “We had that blow-out game down there and it made us refocus. Since then, we’ve improved.”

Guildford come into the game on a high after winning their two weekend games, 5-1 at Coventry Blaze and 5-4 after overtime at home to high-flying Nottingham Panthers.

Clan split the points with Dundee Stars, winning 4-3 at Braehead and losing 6-3 on Tayside in a controversial, penalty-filled game.

Haywood believes good results this week, with games against Cardiff Devils, Flames again and Nottingham Panthers to come, could set Clan up for a real play-off push.

The Great Britain international said: “We’re battling hard and we’re on an upward trend, but Guildford are a good team and they’ve had our number over the years.”

