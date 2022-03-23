At the end of next week there will be a four day long celebration of the harpsichord and baroque music being held by the French institute at the Institut Français d’Écosse and at St Cecilia’s Hall.

Even without the music on offer it would be worth attending just to see the inside of both of these important and beautiful buildings.

Giulia Nuti, award-winning soloist, accompanist, and ensemble player will open the festival with a Jacobean music concert at St Cecilia’s Hall.

Meet Antoine Préat, described by the French Radio as “one of the most gifted young artists” and Louise Cournarie, who has performed in prestigious halls such as Wigmore Hall and St Martin’s in the fields. These talented artists will bring together their talent to perform a concert with two harpsichords.

Discover the universe of Sally Carr, recently awarded a distinction for her post-graduate diploma from Trinity Laban Conservatoire and multi-talented harpsichordist John Kitchen. Together, they will offer a sumptuous musical experience combining singing and harpsichord.

The festival will come to an end with a unique and original performance with French artists FugaCités from the Concert de l’Hostel Dieu. FugaCités is an encounter between baroque music and urban cultures. A poetic variation with multiple inspirations, creative dialogue between the instrumentalists of the Concert de l’Hostel Dieu and the hip-hop dancer Jérôme Oussou, choreographed by Mourad Merzouki.

Concert of English Jacobean Music | Giulia Nuti | Wed. 30 March | St Cecilia’s Hall Edinburgh | 19:00 | 1h30 (with interval) | £20/£16/£12

Concert with two harpsichords | Antoine Préat and Louise Cournarie | Fri. 01 April St Cecilia’s Hall Edinburgh | 19:00 | 1h00 | £20/£16/£12

Concert Soprano and Harpsichord | Sally Carr and John Kitchen | Sat. 02 April Institut Français d’Écosse | 19:00 | 1h00 (with interval) | £20/£16/£12

Concert Hip-Hop and Baroque Music | FugaCités | Sun. 03 April St Cecilia’s Hall Edinburgh | 15:00 and 19:00 | 35min | £15/£12

Book tickets here

Like this: Like Loading...