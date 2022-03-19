Grange kept in the Men’s Premiership title chase with a hard-earned 2-1 victory at a spirited Edinburgh University side thanks to goals from two teenage players and some quality saves from Scottish international David Forrester.

Peter Caughey, aged 18, and Murray Banks, aged 17, slotted either side of a strike from the students’ player/coach Hamish Imrie to earn two welcome points for the injury-hit side missing former Scottish international Gordon Amour and Matt Murphy.

Skipper Forrester said: “We ground out a win even if it was not our best performance and all we can do is to keep winning to keep the pressure on leaders Western.”

The Edinburgh side remain five points adrift of Western who whipped early-season pace-setters Dunfermline Carnegie 8-0 at Auchenhowie with Andrew McConnell and Rob Harwood both netting trebles in a one-sided game.

Elsewhere, Clydesdale beat Watsonians 3-0 in Edinburgh while there were encouraging results from the bottom two clubs in the relegation section, bottom-markers Grove Menzieshill earning a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Inverleith and second-bottom Dundee Wanderers edging Kelburne 2-1 to move closer to the Paisley-based combine.

Men’s Premiership: Western 8, Dunfermline Carnegie 0; Edinburgh University 1, Grange 2; Watsonians 0, Clydesdale 3; Hillhead 6, Uddingston 3; Grove Menzieshill 2, Inverleith 2; Kelburne 1, Dundee Wanderers 2.

PICTURE: Goalmouth action from Edinburgh University v Grange by Nigel Duncan Media

