Landmarks and buildings across Edinburgh will light up purple to help raise awareness of epilepsy for Purple Day on Saturday 26 March.

Several local councils and public bodies are proudly supporting Epilepsy Scotland’s epilepsy awareness campaign.

St Andrew’s House, Camera Obscura, Prestonfield House, EICC, Stockbridge Church, Dalkeith Country Park Orangery and the King’s Theatre will be among the 46 buildings and landmarks which will be lit up this weekend.

Every year, Epilepsy Scotland works to get politicians, business leaders, schools, health professionals and members of the public to think and talk about epilepsy and help raise money for those living with the condition.

They are also encouraging people to get involved in Purple Day by organising a quiz night or coffee morning, getting sponsored to wear purple on the day or taking part in a sponsored run, walk, cycle or swim.

The Scottish charities Purple Day campaign has been supported in the past by several celebrities including singer-songwriter KT Tunstall, TV and radio presenters Edith Bowman and Jennifer Reoch, comedians Ashley Storrie and Janey Godley, Scot Squad actor Manjot Sumal, Sports presenter David Tanner and Britain’s Got Talent star Edward Reid.

Purple Day was founded in Canada by nine-year-old Cassidy Megan in 2008 and is a great opportunity to get people talking about epilepsy and dispel the myths and stigma attached to the condition.

Epilepsy Scotland’s Chief Executive, Lesslie Young said: “This year’s Purple Day is set to be the biggest yet. We are delighted so many landmarks across Scotland are supporting our Paint the Town Purple campaign. These displays help us raise awareness of the condition with the aim of diminishing the social stigma that surrounds it.

“Sadly, epilepsy is still a misunderstood condition. Awareness days such as Purple Day are a great opportunity for people to learn more about epilepsy, how it affects people, raise awareness of one of the most common neurological conditions in the world and help diminish the social stigma that surrounds it.

“We hope to see people sharing photos of their own purple day activities as well as pictures of landmarks and buildings being lit up purple on Purple Day.”

www.epilepsyscotland.org.uk/purple-day-2022

fundraising@epilepsyscotland.org.uk

Edinburgh Castle. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

