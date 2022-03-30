The 2022 Edinburgh International Festival will be the last programmed by current Director, Fergus Linehan, who has done so much to change the face of the cultural feast which brings the world together in the Scottish capital.

On a very chilly March morning in Leith the two Scottish Ballet principals, Jerome Anthony Barnes and Marge Hendrick danced just a little for photographers waving the specially designed flag to denote the 75 years since the festival began under the first director Rudolf Bing. Edinburgh International Festival will run from 5 to 28 August 2022 eif.co.uk

Fergus Linehan (Festival Director). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Jerome Anthony Barnes (Scottish Ballet Principal). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Marge Hendrick (Scottish Ballet Principal). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

There have been projections and large scale events staged in the city with a greater emphasis on inclusion and a wider variety of musicians and performers. This year is no different and will open with a free event at BT Murrayfield called MACRO.

Linehan said: “We have always had our eye on Murrayfield. It is such an incredible stadium and we have done things in music and various other things but this year wanted to do something with theatre, dance and physical theatre. So we created a big outdoor show for the Adelaide Festival called MACRO which is part physical theatre, part acrobatics but with this musical score which has been devised with Australian artists and traditional Scottish artists and the National Youth Choir of Scotland. It is incredibly spectacular and I hope it is going to be not only a great way to start the season but also perhaps a way for people who don’t normally get involved in the festival to come along and see something which is really wonderful.”

At this morning’s press event members of the RSNO played – Maya Iwabuchi, RSNO Leader, Felix Tanner, violin and Betsy Taylor cellist.

Felix Tanner (RSNO Violist) and Betsy Taylor (RSNO Cellist). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Maya Iwabuchi (RSNO Leader), Felix Tanner (RSNO Violist), Betsy Taylor (RSNO Cellist). Edinburgh International Festival launch, Commercial Quay and Leith Theatre, Edinburgh, 30th March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

Like this: Like Loading...