The deadline for registering an intention to stand for election in May 2022 is Wednesday 30 March 2022 at 4pm.

Now that the time has passed the full list of candidates for all 17 council wards has been published.

Here are the 143 people who would like to become a councillor in Edinburgh – there are only 63 places and all seats will be contested. Some of the names may be familiar to you as some were already elected at the last election in 2017.

We have contacted all candidates for whom we had details in advance of today and have written profile articles on all of those who responded.

These articles will begin to appear on our pages ward by ward from 1 April.

If you are a candidate and have not heard from us then please get in touch urgently. editor@local-democracy-reporter

LIST OF CANDIDATES

Loading…

Like this: Like Loading...