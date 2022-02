The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland has shared come cute images of some of the animals at Edinburgh Zoo getting in the Valentine’s Day spirit.

Keepers at the wildlife conservation charity surprised the sloths, sun bears and otters with love themed treats in celebration of the day.

Happy Valentine’s Day – and for those of you who are not fans of this particular day – have a great day with a virtual hug from all of us at The Edinburgh Reporter.

