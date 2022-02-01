Everything you need to know about this event at Kimpton Hotel, Charlotte Square is that you have to do just a couple of things before attending.

First is to buy a ticket and second find some books that you have read and are now ready to give up.

Bring four books to swap

Enjoy the Q & A with guest author Doug Allan

Eat brunch

Doug Allan will talk about his latest book Freeze Frame: A Wildlife Cameraman’s Adventures on Ice.He is a BAFTA and Emmy award-winning wildlife photographer who has worked extensively with Sir David Attenborough.

His photographic awards include eight Emmys and five BAFTAs and he has twice won the underwater category in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year. He has three Honorary Doctorates in recognition of his camerawork, as well as two Polar Medals.

Doug said: “Freeze Frame came from wanting to showcase the best of the still images I had gathered over thirty five years working in the poles, but at the same time also weave in my stories from behind the scenes. It’s great to have the chance to talk about my experiences, the book itself, and the route to self publication”.

Bookcase Book Swap is organised by Hollicom PR’s Creative Director, Heather Suttie. The former broadcaster is an avid reader and the Book Swap began on Facebook during the pandemic.

