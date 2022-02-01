A new mural in Stockbridge commissioned by Hamilton’s Bar & Kitchen along with Belgian beer Heverlee, has been created by graffiti artist Conzo.

The 30ft by 10ft mural, in the design of a stamp, takes inspiration from the bar’s local surroundings which are depicted in Conzo’s renowned style. At its heart is the area’s infamous heron who can often be seen posing on the river bank for tourists and locals.

Residents and visitors to the area, will be able to spot a few other familiar sites including St. Bernard’s Well, Stockbridge Clock Tower as well as the old entrance to the area’s historic market which can be found just feet away from the mural.

This is the latest installation by Conzo who has transformed empty walls and buildings across Scotland with his vibrant, eye-catching creations.

Conzo said: “I haven’t been in Edinburgh since 2019, so what better way to come back than with a new mural. It’s been great working with Colin at Hamilton’s to celebrate Stockbridge’s unique sites, especially the infamous heron.

“I’ve created a few bespoke pieces with Heverlee and it’s always so much fun with the freedom to really get creative. I love their focus on nocturnal animals and local animal legends and alongside the other murals it’s building into a great series. There’s nothing better than transforming an empty space and I hope the people of Stockbridge enjoy this special nod to their home.”

Colin Church co-owner of Hamilton’s with Conzo

Hazel Alexander, senior brand manager for Heverlee, added: “Belgium’s street art beautifully brings to life the different cities and suburbs and its fantastic being able to recreate this in Stockbridge. Conzo has perfectly captured the area though his design and we hope Hamilton’s customers and the locals enjoy toasting a pint to the new mural.”

Commenting, Colin Church, co-owner of Hamilton’s, added: “As a local business we wanted to celebrate the area and its vibrant heritage and a mural seemed like the ideal way. Conzo has brought to life our vision perfectly and it’s been brilliant watching him transform the lane. We’re looking forward to celebrating the story of Stockbridge with our locals.”

The Belgian beer brand is also giving people in the city the chance to enjoy a free pint as part of its ongoing Heverlee sent activity. Thousands of vouchers have been distributed across the city for people to redeem a perfectly poured free pint from a selection of the city’s best bars including; Rose and Crown, Scott’s of Rose Street, Malone’s, The Blackbird and Canny Man’s.

