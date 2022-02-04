Lord Wallace, the Moderator of the General Assembly, has paid tribute to the Queen’s “faithful service to country and Commonwealth” on the 70th anniversary of her reign.

“Today, let us give thanks to God for her unstinting commitment to our service, and for the faith which has fortified her during her reign,” he said.

HM The Queen speaking at the General Assembly in 1969 Image courtesy of The Church of Scotland

Lord Wallace’s full message, which was released to mark the occasion, reads:

“Today, we mark with the 70th Anniversary of The Queen’s accession to the throne and give thanks for 70 years of faithful service to country and Commonwealth. But let us recall too, that for the Queen, this is also the anniversary of the death of her dear father, King George. And poignantly, this is the first time she has commemorated this significant date, since the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, whose steadfast support was so important to her.

“These seventy years have seen immense change in the country and the world. Throughout that time the Queen has been a constant in our lives; indeed, for many of us, the only monarch we have known.

She is known to have a genuine and lasting affection for Scotland, and hopefully, during the Jubilee year, the people of Scotland will be able to celebrate with her.

“On her 21st birthday, the then Princess Elizabeth said, ‘I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service’.

“Gladly, it has been a long life and surely no vow has been more dutifully honoured.”

HM the Queen is received by Moderator Very Rev Dr J Longmuir in 1968 at the youth training centre at Carberry Tower Musselburgh Image courtesy of The Church of Scotland

