Canadian forward Chris Lawrence won the Continental Cup with Nottingham Panthers but he travels to his former stamping ground on Sunday (16.00) hoping to help Fife Flyers take another step towards the end-of-season play-offs.



The 34-year-old from Ontario has a massive task to spark the Kirkcaldy club who prop up the ten-strong Premier Sports Elite League but earned a valuable two points on Saturday with a welcome home win over Guildford Flames.



But the former third round draft pick for National Hockey League cracks Tampa Bay Lightning told the club’s success-hungry fans: “This is not a lost cause.”



Lawrence brings a wealth of experience to Kirkcaldy having played for fourth-placed Panthers plus Coventry Blaze, Dundee Stars and Sheffield Steelers where he helped win the play-off trophy.



He did not ice last season but has arrived in midweek and the club’s assistant coach, Jeff Hutchins (pictured), confirms that the player is in good shape.



Lawrence relishes the challenge of lifting the Kirkcaldy club off the bottom of the table and he has trained with the Fife squad this week.



The much-travelled player said: “There is talent here. We have three months to repair the damage from the first part of the season.”



The experienced campaigner enjoyed his spell at Nottingham but added: “I’ve been there before with other teams.



“The atmosphere is good and I enjoy playing there. but I’m playing for the opposition this time so we’ll see what happens.”



Other games on Sunday feature mid-table Glasgow Clan hosting long-time league pace-setters Sheffield Steelers (16.00) and struggling Dundee Stars host Guildford Flames (17.00).





