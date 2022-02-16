Smart Works Edinburgh has launched its annual cycle challenge hoping to raise thousands for unemployed women across Scotland in the lead up to International Women’s Day

Women’s charity, Smart Works Edinburgh calls on its supporters to get on their bikes, pedal for a purpose and raise vital funds by signing up to its annual fundraising challenge, Cycle for Smart Works.

Riders can take part in teams of five and cycle a collective 500 miles between 1 and 8 March which is International Women’s Day. All proceeds will go towards the Smart Works Edinburgh service, which provides unemployed women across Scotland with the clothing, coaching and confidence they need to succeed at interview, get the job, and transform their lives.

Last year, Smart Works Edinburgh cyclists raised more than £32,000 and with the pandemic creating greater need for the service than ever before, the charity is hoping this year will be even bigger with more riders, more miles and more money raised.

Maggie Darling, Chair of Smart Works Edinburgh said: “The generosity of our riders last year was incredible, and we want to make this year just as successful. If you’re looking for a new challenge, I can’t recommend this enough. It’s great fun and you’ll be playing an important part in another woman’s success story.”

One of these success stories was Aimee, who started work as a care assistant after being supported by Smart Works Edinburgh in 2021. She said:

“The whole experience gave me the confidence to excel in my interview and I will be eternally grateful. Life changing.”

Gina Bees from Lancia Consulting in Edinburgh, who has taken part in Cycle for Smart Works for the past three years said: “I can’t wait to get back on my bike again this year. I really enjoy the challenge and I love that, through the money we raise, I’m helping unemployed women to succeed at a crucial moment in their lives.”

Registration is free of charge and 100% of the money raised will go towards the Smart Works Edinburgh service.

Sign up to Cycle for Smart Works: https://www.cycleforsmartworks.org.uk

