The members of Friends of Meadows and Bruntsfield Links (FoMBL) were joined by city centre councillor Clare Miller on Friday who helped them plant their latest tree on the Meadows, bringing the annual total to eighteen so far.

Friends of Meadows and Bruntsfield Links members Alec Mann, Benet Haughton, Martin Howorth with city centre councillor, Claire Miller PHOTO Neil Roger

Nine new trees were already planted along North Meadow Walk earlier in the month, including including Oak, Lime, Walnut, Beech and Hornbeam. The Friends will water the trees and also put mulch around the bases to ensure they stay safe. The Friends have another three trees to plant this year, all paid for by their own fundraising and a grant from abrdn Charitable Foundation which should allow them to plant trees next year at this time.





