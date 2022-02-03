The five Signature Group restaurants in Edinburgh will offer a free kids menu for half term 14-18 February.

All have a tasty selection on offer for children up to the age of ten, hoping to encourage families to support local during the school holidays while offering youngsters healthy hot meals made from local produce.

Dishes include haddock goujons, Scottish beef burgers and sausages and mash, all made with ingredients sources from local suppliers such as John Wallace the family seafood company, John Gilmour Butchers and Crombies of Edinburgh.

Hannah McConnachie, Business Development Manager for Edinburgh-based Signature Group, said: “We’re really excited to be launching a new free kids’ menu at our selected family-friendly venues across Edinburgh this February half term holidays.

“Not only do we want to encourage people back into Edinburgh to support their independent, family-friendly restaurants and bars, but we want to offer youngsters a tasty menu designed especially with them in mind.

“Our team of development chefs have cooked up fresh and tasty new selection of free kids’ hot meals showcasing some of the best locally sourced produce from around Scotland, which we’re all really proud and are confident all our younger diners will love.”

McLarens on the Corner, Morningside

Cold Town House, Grassmarket

The Black Bull, Grassmarket

The Fountain in Fountainbridge

Badger & Co, Castle Street

The new free kids’ menu will be available at Signature’s participating restaurants and bars all day from Monday 14th to Friday 18th February. The free kids’ menu is not available at weekends.

The free kids’ menu is available for a maximum of two children aged up to 10 years, per dining adult. And free activity packs for children with colouring in pages, puzzles and games are also included.

