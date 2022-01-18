Chamomile Sanctuary at Edinburgh’s West End has become an accredited Living Wage Employer.

The Living Wage commitment will mean that everyone working at the beauty salon will receive a minimum hourly wage of £9.90, significantly higher than the government minimum for over 23 year-olds, which currently stands at £8.91 per hour.

More than 14% of all workers in Scotland earn less than they need to get by, with around 333,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. But Chamomile has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work

The real Living Wage is the only rate which is calculated according to the cost of living. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers who wish to ensure that their staff earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum.

Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 300,000 people and put over £1.6 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers.

Justine Mitchell, Founder and Owner of Chamomile Sanctuary: “As one of only three businesses in the beauty sector in Scotland to achieve the accreditation, I am delighted to be recognised as a Living Wage Employer.

“Against the backdrop of the past two years it has become more important than ever to recognise and value and the hard work of the Chamomile team. There is no doubt as we move further into 2022 that we will encounter more challenges for employers and employees alike.

“I believe that all members of our team deserve a wage which meets everyday needs so introducing the living wage was simply the right thing to do. I hope that as the economy begins to pick up many more businesses seek accreditation.”

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Chamomile Sanctuary has joined the movement of almost 9,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

“They join thousands of small businesses, as well as household names such as Abdrn, Bank of Scotland, Burberry, Festivals Edinburgh and many more. These businesses recognise that paying the real Living Wage is the mark of a responsible employer and they, like Chamomile, believe that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay.”

