Detectives in Edinburgh continue their enquiries and are appealing for information following an attempted murder in the city on Sunday, 23 January, 2022.

Around 10pm, police received a report of a crash involving the driver of a black BMW and the driver of an off-road motorbike. Emergency services attended and one man, the motorcyclist, was taken to hospital.

Initial enquiries established that the motorcyclist was deliberately driven at, and that while he lay on the ground a man got out of the BMW and attacked him. Police are treating the incident on Pilton Avenue as attempted murder.

The attacker ran off, heading towards Pilton Place. He is white, around 5ft 9 inches in height, slim build and is believed to be around 30 years of age. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top and dark coloured trousers.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury and the black BMW car has been taken away by police for forensic examination.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the area and will review any relevant CCTV coverage for any additional information.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “While we do not know the motive for this assault, we believe it was a targeted attack. I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. Particularly if you have any recording devices, such as dash cam or doorbell cameras. A police presence will remain in the area as we continue our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3489 of 23 January, 2022. If you wish to give your information anonymously, you can do so via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

