A minister who trained at two Edinburgh churches has taken up his first full-time post.

Rev Dr Conor Fegan said he is delighted to have been ordained and inducted into Markinch and Thornton Parish Church in Fife.

The 33-year-old served at Morningside Parish Church under the supervision of Very Rev Dr Derek Browning, a former Moderator of the General Assembly, before making the move across the Forth.

Dr Fegan also worked at Richmond Craigmillar Parish Church in the city, and claims that his training placements in Edinburgh stood him in good stead for his new role.

He said: “To say I am excited about the journey ahead would be an understatement and I am looking forward to getting to know my new parish and its people.

“I found a church and a community that shared my view of what it means to be a Christian in 21st century Scotland.

“A place with its doors and heart flung open to friends and neighbours, strangers, pilgrims, and all those looking for something more in this, oftentimes difficult, world that we live in.

“I found a group of people with a sense of humour and a belief in the important part our churches play in the community, country and the world.”

Dr Fegan grew up in a village in County Down in Northern Ireland and is married to Colin.

He has a degree in history with a focus on church history and theology, a Masters in Theology and a PhD in Practical Theology, all from the University of Aberdeen.

In between studying Dr Fegan worked as an adviser in a bank and as a mission development worker for the Church.

He said his life experiences have helped him hone the ability to talk with people in a variety of situations and to reach out to society beyond the church walls.

Dr Browning, Moderator of the General Assembly 2017-18 attended Dr Fegan’s ordination service on 20 January, which was streamed online, and Rev Iain Greenshields, the Moderator Designate of the General Assembly 2022-23, preached.

Looking ahead to his new role as parish minister, Dr Fegan said: “The past two years have been incredibly difficult for people all over the country and the church has had to adapt and do things in ways we might never have thought of or even wanted.

“Nevertheless, as we emerge into some sort of new normal, I am positive and excited about the possibilities of developing the new things we have learned.

“Building on the things we have always done and love and finding new ways to work together to spread the Gospel.

“I believe that we are ready for a future that, with Jesus’ light always shining before us, will be brighter than the past.

“For when we put our trust in God and in one another, we really can make a difference.”

Image- L-R Rev Dr David Coulter, clerk to Fife Presbytery, Rev Dr Conor Fegan, minister of Markinch and Thornton Parish Church, and Rev Jane Barron, Moderator of Fife Presbytery.

Credit – Ken Wilkie

